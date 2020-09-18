1/1
Kirk B. Willford
KIRK B. WILLFORD To the family, neighbors, and many friends of the late Kirk B. Willford, we wish to extend our sincere thanks for your many kindnesses, condolences, cards, flowers, food, monetary donations, and all around support that we have received during our time of great loss and grief. We also send our gratitude and appreciation to Fr. Brito and Deacon Montoya of St. Anne's Parish for the rosary, funeral service, and graveside blessing and Orlinda Torres for the beautiful hymns. We thank Berardinelli Family Funeral Home and Rosario Cemetery for all their support and direction in our time of need. We also thank the Turquoise Trail Fire & Rescue, the Santa Fe County Sherriff's Dept. and Lt. Lawrence Barnett of the Santa Fe Police Dept. for their support. Please join us for a memorial mass honoring our beloved Kirk on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 8 a.m., St Anne's Parish, 511 Alicia St, Santa Fe, NM. ~Debora Willford and Family My darling, sweetest love Kirk, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words, and I will miss you forever.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
