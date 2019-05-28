KRISTIN SILVA SWEENEY Kristin Silva Sweeney, 59, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, surrounded by and in the arms of her loving family. Kris was a vivacious and powerful force; welcoming, magnetic, and inspiring. She loved classic rock, dancing, drawing, crosswords, big parties in her backyard, making DIY monstrosities, and most of all, spending time with and loving her family. Kris was born and raised in Las Cruces, daughter of Benjamin Silva Sr. and Norma Chavez Silva. In 1981, she moved to Santa Fe where she met the love of her life, her husband, David Sweeney. Partners for 32 years, Kris and David raised three daughters, Stephanie (Brent Freeman), Alexandra, and Audrey. Her girls were the light and pride of her life. The world is a less bright place without her. She is survived by her parents, her sister, Bridgett Silva Alvarez, her brothers, Benjamin Silva Jr. and Patrick A. Silva, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. TQHLL "Te quiero hasta la luna." Love you more. Services will be held at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church, 5901 St. Josephs Dr. NW, Albuquerque, NM, on Wednesday, May 29th. A Rosary will be recited at 8:15 am followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 am. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 29, 2019