KRISTINA MARIE MARTINEZ

KRISTINA MARIE MARTINEZ KRISTINA MARIE MARTINEZ-HEAVEN HAS GAINED YET ANOTHER ANGEL. She was born in Santa Fe on September 1, 1986, the daughter of Jose B. and Balvina M. Martinez. Kris attended Gonzales Elementary, Alameda Jr. High, and graduated from Capital High School. At the tender age of 33 Kris was called home to Heaven from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Kris was the best, most tender and loving to the loves of her life-her daughters; Anna (Banana) and Azreal (Azzy Poo) Montoya. There is nothing she would not do for them, as she essentially was raising them on her own. She ferried the girls to school, basketball, baseball games, and practice. Kris's life revolved around her daughters and she loved her mother's role. Kris loved everything about the holidays, especially decorating for Halloween. She would go all out every year decorating to her hearts content. Kris is survived by her parents, Jose B. and Balvina M. Martinez; sister, Melanie Montoya (Wayne); brother, Bryan Martinez; and of course, Anna and Azzie. Also surviving is the father of her girls, Nathan (Felicia) Montoya. She leaves behind a multitude of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kris's special friend, Rob Gallegos, accompanies her on her journey, as he passed away in the same accident last Friday night. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Anne's, with interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Michael Martinez Jr, Delbert Herrera, David Sandoval, Valentin Gallegos Jr, Andy Giron, and Mark Martinez. Honorary Pallbearers include Candice Gallegos, Amanda Griego, Jozelynn Gallegos Conklin, Carissa Herrera, Stefanie Gallegos, Andrea Gallegos, Joey Torrez, Lisa Gurule, and Judy Gurule. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





