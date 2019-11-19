Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kyle J. Zuments. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KYLE J. ZUMENTS Kyle J. Zuments, retired police sergeant, age 50, passed away on November 16, 2019, in Albuquerque NM. Kyle was born in Springfield, MA, to George and Joan Zuments on November 1, 1969, and grew up in Arvada, CO. Kyle graduated from Florida State University with dual bachelor degrees in Criminal Justice and Criminal Psychology. He married Theresa Walsh on June 27, 1998, in Golden, CO. Kyle became a police officer for the Santa Fe Police Department in 1995 and retired at the rank of Sergeant, 21 years later. Kyle's twin daughters, Katelyn and Erin, were born August 5, 2001. Kyle loved being a police officer and serving the Santa Fe community. He also adored his wife and daughters, and when he was off duty, he loved taking his family on fun adventures and traveling to air shows with his dad. Kyle is preceded in death by his mother Joan (Duffy) Zuments. He is survived by his loving wife Theresa, his two daughters Katelyn and Erin, older brother Kristopher Zuments, and father George Zuments. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 12500 Carmel Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting people honor Kyle by donating to the Ten-82 foundation. The Ten-82 foundation is a non-profit organization focused on assisting first responders in need and has previously helped Kyle's family. Donations can be made on the Ten- 82 website at ten82.com or mailed to Ten-82, 9009 Washington NE., Albuquerque NM, 87113. The family of Kyle wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Banner University Medical Center, University of New Mexico Hospitals, The Santa Fe Police Department, The Santa Fe Fraternal Order of Police, and everyone who has shown the family so much love and support during this time. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 20, 2019

