KYLE JEROME KONWIN Our beloved Kyle Jerome Konwin went to our Lord in Heaven on September 16, 2020. Kyle was caring, kind, giving, joyous, and faithful. Kyle treasured spending time with his loving family and friends. Kyle is preceded in death by his grandparents Louis and Patricia Herrera, grandparents Chet and Nancy Konwin, beloved sister Camille Konwin and stepbrother Justin Dickmeyer. Kyle is survived by his devoted mother Carla Konwin, father Harry Konwin, stepmother Chris Dickmeyer, brother Jeffrey Konwin, step-brothers Brandon Dickmeyer and Taylor Gallegos; Godparents Edmund and Irene Romero, loving girlfriend Pamela Spiess, and special cousins Annette Escudero and Anna Camille Rosengren. Kyle is also survived by his many adoring aunts, uncles, cousins, great cousins and great-great cousins. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, September 25, 7:00 p.m. at St. Anne's Parish. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, September 28, 10:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Parish with burial to follow at Rosario Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers are Brooklyn Halama, Brandon Halama, Joseph Herrera, Angelo Branch, Jon Branch, Olympia (Pebbles) Vieira, Enoch Vickrey, and Shane Gleason.