LARRY P. HAIGHT Larry P. Haight was born April 15, 1946 to Cecil and Peggy Haight in Ames, IA. He grew up in Spearfish, SD where he graduated from Spearfish High School in 1964. Larry then attended and graduated from Iowa State in Ames, IA. He joined the Air Force where he earned the rank of Major before retiring after twenty years of service. Larry went on to earn his commercial pilot's license as well as certification to be a flight instructor and flight mechanic. He worked in aviation in several states before settling in Santa Fe, NM, where he established his flight instruction business, Sierra Aviation, with his business partner, Paul Dwyer. At different times in his life Larry tutored GED students, sang barbershop, and joined a square dance group. He loved jazz, appreciated good food, and was known for taking long, exploratory walks. Throughout his life, Larry had a deep love of flying. On April 8, 2019 he died when the plane in which he was instructing crashed at the Santa Fe airport. He is survived by 2 sisters, Marilyn Kohl and Nancy Jensen (Erick), a nephew, Nathaniel Kohl, two nieces, Lyndee Willoughby (Kevin) and Erin Pierson, 2 great nephews, Aiden Willoughby and Connor DeHoux, 1 great niece, Eleanor Willoughby, and numerous cousins. A memorial gathering is being planned for Sunday April 28th from 2-4 pm at the Santa Fe airport. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 21, 2019