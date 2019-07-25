Santa Fe New Mexican

LAURA CHRISTINE (CHAMBERS) MCKAY

Obituary
LAURA CHRISTINE (CHAMBERS) MCKAY Laura Christine (Chambers) McKay, a 5th generation Santa Fean born July 13, 1946 in Santa Fe, NM, passed away from natural causes on July 16, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Charles Chambers; niece, Ashley (Chambers) McBride; and nephew, Weston Chambers. She was a wonderful artist and cherished friend. She will be greatly missed. Please visit our online guestbook for Christine at www.FrenchFunerals.com FRENCH - Wyoming 7121 Wyoming Blvd. NE (505) 823-9400
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 28, 2019
