LAURA BRANCH GARCIA JULY 1, 1932 - DECEMBER 1, 2019 Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Laura Branch Garcia, passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Fe on Sunday, December 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents David Branch and Anna Gutierrez, her brother David Branch Jr. and her husband Eloy Martinez. Laura is survived by her children Elora Martinez (James), Steve Martinez, Lisa Jimenez (Benito), Paul Martinez, grandchildren Jessica Bravo (Jaime), Jenna Borrego (Andrew), great-grandchildren Margaret, Sharlett, James and Andi and great great -granddaughter Zaylee. She is also survived by her siblings Eddie Branch (Nancy), Mike Branch (Maida) and many nieces, nephews and friends including Tony Garcia. A personal thank you goes out to Laura's closest friends Joy Garcia, Rose Sedler and Dolores Dayhoff who loved and supported her to the very end. The family would also like to thank cousin James Schutz for all his love and kindness. Special thanks to the staff at Ambercare for providing such wonderful care and comfort in her last days. Laura's Life Celebration will begin with a Rosary to be recited on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 9:00am at Rosario Chapel located at 499 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501. Mass will be held at 10:00am also at Rosario Chapel. Interment will follow at Rosario Cemetery.

LAURA BRANCH GARCIA JULY 1, 1932 - DECEMBER 1, 2019 Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Laura Branch Garcia, passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Fe on Sunday, December 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents David Branch and Anna Gutierrez, her brother David Branch Jr. and her husband Eloy Martinez. Laura is survived by her children Elora Martinez (James), Steve Martinez, Lisa Jimenez (Benito), Paul Martinez, grandchildren Jessica Bravo (Jaime), Jenna Borrego (Andrew), great-grandchildren Margaret, Sharlett, James and Andi and great great -granddaughter Zaylee. She is also survived by her siblings Eddie Branch (Nancy), Mike Branch (Maida) and many nieces, nephews and friends including Tony Garcia. A personal thank you goes out to Laura's closest friends Joy Garcia, Rose Sedler and Dolores Dayhoff who loved and supported her to the very end. The family would also like to thank cousin James Schutz for all his love and kindness. Special thanks to the staff at Ambercare for providing such wonderful care and comfort in her last days. Laura's Life Celebration will begin with a Rosary to be recited on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 9:00am at Rosario Chapel located at 499 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501. Mass will be held at 10:00am also at Rosario Chapel. Interment will follow at Rosario Cemetery. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 6, 2019

