LAURA MENDOZA SEPTEMBER 5, 1924 - DECEMBER 20, 2019 Laura (Roybal) Mendoza, at age 95, went to be with our dear Lord on December 20, 2019. She died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Laura was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She loved her family greatly and was very much loved by all her family and friends. She was compassionate, kind, joyous. Laura was humble and always put her family's needs first. She always greeted people with a beautiful smile and a twinkle in her eye. She was a gracious woman who always said please and thank you, and was never rude or mistreated anyone. Laura valued being a homemaker and was a wonderful cook and kept a beautiful home. She enjoyed cooking holiday feasts and making many memories for her family. She was everybody's "Granny!" Laura graduated from Loretto Academy in 1942 and married Joseph A. Mendoza on June 22, 1946. They were married for 42 years and raised 5 children. She is survived by her five children: Samuel Mendoza and his wife Gloria, Joseph Mendoza, Irene Angel and her husband Frank, Valerie Dressel and her husband Kim, and Richard Mendoza and his friend Gerri Barrela; 6 grandchildren: Adan Mendoza, Emiliano Mendoza, Julio Mendoza, Frank Matthew Angel, Mark Angel, and Christa Angel-Horwitz; 21 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Mendoza; her father, Emiliano Roybal; her mother Florentina Baca Ortiz; her granddaughter Marcia Mendoza Ortiz; her brothers and sisters from her mother: Florentina Baca Ortiz, Romualda Madrid, Pita Gonzales, Polly Bransford, Vicenta Martinez, and Ignacio Ortiz; and her brothers and sisters from father Emiliano Roybal: Juvencio Roybal, Larry Roybal, Elisa Martinez, Fidelina Rael, and Ernestine Rodriguez. Serving as Pallbearers: Matthew Angel, grandson, Mark Angel, grandson, Adan Mendoza, grandson, Emiliano Mendoza, grandson, Julio Mendoza, grandson, Justin Horwitz, grandson in-law, Honorary Pallbearers: Justin Angel, great-grandson, Francisco Angel, great-grandson The family gives special thanks to her caregivers, Joanna Mladosich, Lisa Brandsford, Juanita Lovato, Joleen Lovato, and Josie Mendez; Dr. Carolyn Kingston; and Hospice Compassus. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm on December 30, 2019, at the Rivera Kiva Chapel Of Light. A Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 9:00 am on December 31, 2019, followed by interment at the National Cemetery at 11:15 am, and reception at 12:00 pm at the Elks Club. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

