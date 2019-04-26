LAURIANO (LARRY) LUJAN Lauriano (Larry) Lujan, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Santa Fe, NM to Tobias Lujan and Gomancinda Montoya, who preceded him in death. Larry fought in the Korean War and is a decorated veteran that received the Purple Heart Medal. Larry was the first solider to return from combat and a parade was given in his honor. Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 11401 Indian School Road NE. He will be laid to rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery after services. A reception to celebrate his life will be held 5:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 49, 11007 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM. All of those who were privileged to know Larry are welcome to attend and join his family and friends to celebrate his life and legacy. Please visit our online guestbook for Larry at www.FrenchFunerals.com FRENCH - Lomas 10500 Lomas Blvd. NE (505) 275-3500 www.frenchfunerals.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 28, 2019