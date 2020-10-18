LAVINA DOROTHY CARTER



Lavina Dorothy Carter was born in Santa Fe, NM on February 6, 1961 and passed away on October 9, 2020. Lavina was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, cousin, auntie, and friend. She is survived by her son, Nicolas Vialpando (Sarah) and granddaughters, Christina, Alicia and Tamrin; her daughter Desiree Vialpando (Laura); her mother Alice Carter; brothers Nathan Carter, Elmer Carter and David Quintana. Lavina is also survived by her longtime companion and boyfriend Joey Sullivan. Lavina also leaves behind many cousins who were more like siblings, nieces and nephews, her dear friend Debra, and many other friends. Her kind heart will be dearly missed by so many. Lavina is preceded in death by her father Chuck Carter, her brother Charlie Carter and her son Patricio Vigil. Lavina joined the United States Air Force right out of high school and honorably served for four years. She lived most of her life in Santa Fe but ultimately called Dilia her home.

Rosary will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Santa Maria De La Paz Church in Santa Fe, funeral mass will be immediately after at 10:30 a.m. Due to Covid-19 services are limited to family only. Mask are required.

Interment will be held at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe. Pallbearers are David Quintana, Richard Carter, Jose Carter, Sef Perea, Joe Montoya and Carol Baca. Honorary pallbearers are Nathan Carter, Elmer Carter, Leo Quintana and Ella Quintana.



Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of

Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701

505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511







