LAWRENCE DALE RODGERS 2-14-1947 - 11-18-2019 Larry was born in Santa Fe, NM on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1947 and died on his son, Ronald's, birthday November 18, 2019. Larry is survived by his wife, Mikeline Rodgers; his son Ronald Rodgers, who was by his side 24 hours a day for the last three years, through his unbelievable pain and suffering while undergoing treatment in Albuquerque with unconditional love. He is also survived by his daughters, Tami and Ginger, his six grandchildren Brandon, Bradley, Madison, Steven and twins Brooke and Shelby. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Larry was preceded in death by his father Lawrence Rodgers, his mother Carlotta Bullock, grandparents Dale and Alice Bullock and Stella and Ray Rodgers. Larry loved life - he loved fast cars, classic cars, car shows, good movies, books, pro football games, "Politics", Family trips and family get togethers. Larry found God 2 years ago and he knew his penance on earth was the unbelievable pain and suffering that he endured during his time on earth. Larry's last wish was to take his "last" ride in his 1937 Ford Truck. He also wanted to thank God for the 72 years he had on this earth and wanted him to take care the people he left behind. Larry's ashes will be elevated to its final resting place in his 1937 Ford truck which he wanted as his final ride - on his birthday, February 14, 2020. He will be truly missed

