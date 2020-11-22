LAWRENCE E. (LARRY, LORENZO) VALDEZ



Lawrence E Valdez, age 93, died on October 28, 2020 from Covid-19. He was born in Springer, New Mexico on November 7, 1926 to Epifanio C. Valdez and Maria Deluvina Arellano de Valdez, both direct descendants from the original Spanish settlers in New Mexico dating back to the 1600's.

Lorenzo moved to Santa Fe with his family as a young child, where his mother supported the family by selling bread baked in an horno. He attended Santa Fe Public Schools, including Wood Gormley Elementary, Harrington Junior High, and Santa Fe High School. Larry joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Italy in 1945, holding the position of military police. After the war, Lorenzo returned to Santa Fe where he went to school on the G.I. Bill and started his own construction company, working into his late 70's. Lorenzo loved his job as a mason and his work can be seen throughout Santa Fe, including the brickwork in the Santa Fe Plaza.

Lorenzo married Jenny (Juanita) Zamora and had four children whom they raised in Santa Fe. Lorenzo was a quiet, gentle man with a kind word for everyone. He loved jokes and word plays and to keep people smiling. Lorenzo will be remembered for the love of his family, his work, old cars, dogs, and the outdoors, as well as his quirkiness and independence. He lived most of the last several years at his "ranch" near Pecos. He built all the houses he lived in as an adult.

Lorenzo is survived by his children, Barbra Valdez (Jay) Quade, David (Jayne) Valdez, and Marla Valdez (Johan van Waveren); his grandchildren, Kirstin, Gratianne and Emeric Valdez Quade, Sienna Valdez, and Ayvret van Waveren; step-grandsons, Andy (Melissa) and Mason (Jessica) Kovac; great-grandchildren, Lena Benedetto and Mateo; Adam, Jaxon and Mayleigh Kovac. He is also survived by his older sister, Leila Valdez Hallums and his life-time partner, Jenny Valdez. He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Valdez.







