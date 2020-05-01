Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAWRENCE (LARRY) MACKEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LAWRENCE (LARRY) MACKEL JAN. 4, 1951 - APR. 14, 2020 Lawrence passed at Banner Health South in Tucson April 14 of COVID19. Born in Los Alamos, NM to Louis C. (Bill) and Adeline Mackel; raised in Santa Fe; graduated 1969 from St. Michael's High School, lettering in 4 sports. Worked at Rio Grande Steel Co. in Albuquerque before moving to Tucson in 1973. Had a long career at Desert Metal Works, retiring in 2015. Preceded in death by parents and brother Louis C. Mackel III. Survived by wife Peggy McKellar; former wife Cindy Mackel; daughter Lora Khoury (Josh) and grandchildren Sophia, Gabriel and Adam; daughter Alisa Leed (Ryan) and granddaughters Adeline and Laura; son Austin Mackel; brother Donald Mackel (Sharon), nephews Scott (Gina) and Derek (Kelly) and grandnieces Haley, Nicole and Lacey May; brother Paul Mackel; sister-in-law Linda Mackel and niece Brenda. Fondly remembered by Desert Metal Works colleagues and parishioners of St. Pius X Church. Special thanks to Banner ICU staff, whose attentive care allowed for Larry's peaceful passing; and to Deacon Ernie Garcia and wife Marilyn, who assisted in his spiritual transition. Cremation has occurred; memorial service will be held at a later time. RIP Lawrence, a kind, loving, and gentle soul. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 4, 2020

