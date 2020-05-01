LAWRENCE (LARRY) MACKEL JAN. 4, 1951 - APR. 14, 2020 Lawrence passed at Banner Health South in Tucson April 14 of COVID19. Born in Los Alamos, NM to Louis C. (Bill) and Adeline Mackel; raised in Santa Fe; graduated 1969 from St. Michael's High School, lettering in 4 sports. Worked at Rio Grande Steel Co. in Albuquerque before moving to Tucson in 1973. Had a long career at Desert Metal Works, retiring in 2015. Preceded in death by parents and brother Louis C. Mackel III. Survived by wife Peggy McKellar; former wife Cindy Mackel; daughter Lora Khoury (Josh) and grandchildren Sophia, Gabriel and Adam; daughter Alisa Leed (Ryan) and granddaughters Adeline and Laura; son Austin Mackel; brother Donald Mackel (Sharon), nephews Scott (Gina) and Derek (Kelly) and grandnieces Haley, Nicole and Lacey May; brother Paul Mackel; sister-in-law Linda Mackel and niece Brenda. Fondly remembered by Desert Metal Works colleagues and parishioners of St. Pius X Church. Special thanks to Banner ICU staff, whose attentive care allowed for Larry's peaceful passing; and to Deacon Ernie Garcia and wife Marilyn, who assisted in his spiritual transition. Cremation has occurred; memorial service will be held at a later time. RIP Lawrence, a kind, loving, and gentle soul.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 4, 2020