LAWRENCE S. TAFOYA Lawrence S. Tafoya, 96, went peacefully to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born on September 5, 1923 to Manuel Tafoya and Luisa Stewart Tafoya in Roswell NM. Lawrence is survived by Georgia S. Tafoya, married September 3, 1952; his daughters, Catherine Zamora and Ramona "Yayo" Tafoya. Grandchildren, Nicholas Zamora (Gwen), Theresa Zamora (Lou) and Kathleen Bustos (Daniel). Great Grandchildren; Jerome, Jaydyn, Dominic, and Desiree; adopted sister, Eva Sanchez and many special relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Cipriano, Juan, Antonio, Annie, Manuel Jr.; adopted mother, Donna Santos Camis; and adopted parents, Eduardo and Dominga Sedillos. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church with a Mass of a Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. A Military burial will take place on Friday, March 13th, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 6, 2020