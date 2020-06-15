LEE CARTWRIGHT A beloved member of the community died unexpectedly on June 10, 2020. Lee Cartwright was dedicated to the work that he developed through the years in support of clients. Especially adept at working with people as they dealt with trauma, he had a remarkable sensitivity and insight into their process and how to help them shift and heal. His gift of connection with energetic dimensions was cultivated through a deep dedication to the truth and expanded consciousness. Lee's sense of humor showed up spontaneously and could lift one from self-absorption to another perspective and lightness, laughing in the midst of tears. Sometimes when someone dies it frees the light and love from the complexities of incarnated life and it becomes more potent in affecting change in the world. Lee healed and empowered many people to transform and also awakened others' healing capacities. His wife, Ursula, enriched Lee's personal life as well as the evolution of his work. Many in this community and beyond grieve his passing while he is at peace to continue his journey.



