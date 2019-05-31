Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEILA Z. LIEPINS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEILA Z. LIEPINS 05/29/26 - 05/26/19 Leila Liepins passed away peacefully on May 26th with Nick, Michelle, and Karen at her side. She told me months ago she didn't want a flowery obituary. She just wanted it to say "she died". I laughed and said, "you sure you don't want me to elaborate a little bit?" She said, "ok, list the surviving family members." Leila is survived by her kids . . . Elsa, Zoe, Rebecca and Otto. Honorable mention to Cheryl, Carsten and Carolyn for putting up with them. Honorable mention to Karen for being like a daughter to her. She also has the following grandchildren . . . Tony, Nick, Alex and Tiger. Honorable mention to Sarah and Michelle for putting up with Tony and Nick. Last, but certainly not least, the GREAT grandchildren . . . Jayden, Alesia, Jaxon, and the great grandchildren not quite yet official - Ethan, Madeline and Henry. Mom always said grace asking God to guide and protect her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. God, we now ask you to guide and protect her.

