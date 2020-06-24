LENA PAULSON JUNE 1, 1957 - JUNE 20, 2020 On June 20, 2020, in Eldorado, NM, Lena Paulson went to be with her Lord and Savior. Lena was born on June 1, 1957, in Malaysia. Lena is survived by her loving partner of many years, Richard Rosenzweig of Eldorado, NM. Lena was a God loving, Christian woman. She truly enjoyed attending church services at Christ Church of Santa Fe. Lena also loved her cats. Richard believes in his heart that Lena was heaven sent to him to navigate life together, she was his Angel on earth and now his Guardian Angel from heaven. Because of her love of the Lord, her life partner Richard, old and new friends, family pets, Lena's life was full of joy and happiness. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe Chapel. Please visit the online guest register for Lena at www.RiversideFunerals.com For additional information please contact Richard at rich2033@yahoo.com. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.