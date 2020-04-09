Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon Sandor Morrison. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

LEON SANDOR MORRISON Leon Sandor Morrison passed away at the age of 70 years on April 6, 2020 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was known in the community for his iconic style, diverse creative talents, storytelling, vivacity, generosity, and especially his sense of humor, charm, and sharp wit. Leon's father and grandparents were Jewish immigrants who fled Eastern Europe in search of a better life. He was born in Buffalo, New York and moved with his family to Dallas, Texas at the age of 4. He was an entrepreneur who spent his summers as a teenager working stock in the basement of Neiman-Marcus while attending Hillcrest High School and rose quickly within the company. After high school, he completed his education at Menlo College in California and UC Berkeley, where he studied liberal arts and business, and then was hired as a Merchandise Manager at Neiman's flagship store in Dallas. Neiman-Marcus would play a significant part for him his whole life. He was mentored by legendary Stanley Marcus who taught him to hone the skills that would define his reputation: a keen eye, a discerning aesthetic, and the instincts of an astute merchant. He met many other talented and like-minded people while at Neiman's, including his wife-to-be, Pamela "Caldwell" Morrison. Together, they opened The Tie Coon in Preston Center- a unique men's store known throughout Texas as a go-to for men's furnishings and unusual gifts and accessories. In 1999, Leon and Caldwell sold The Tie Coon and fulfilled a mutual dream by moving to Santa Fe, New Mexico. They were both drawn there for the beautiful weather, the culture, and the artistic bohemian life style. They fortuitously landed at Santa Fe Living Treasure, artist Ford Ruthling's compound where they lived with their daughter, Claire, for 3 years before purchasing their own home. Ford Ruthling stepped forward as another mentor and educated the couple in the ways and habits of The City Different. They never looked back. Leon was an artist, an intellectual, a humanitarian, and an advocate for the underdog. Family, friends, and community were things he valued most in life. He recycled. He gardened. He listened. He paid attention to detail and was loyal (to a fault). He wanted to make the world a better place without leaving a carbon footprint. He had boundless energy and a tireless work ethic. Leon is survived by his wife, Pamela "Caldwell", his daughter, Claire, and three siblings: Leonette Morrison Gould, Elliot Morrison, Barbara Bresler, and six nieces and nephews. If the essentials in life are love and friends, Leon had plenty of both. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance. A memorial service is tentatively planned for the summer in Santa Fe- exact date to be determined.

