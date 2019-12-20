|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|
Rosary
View Map
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
|
Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
View Map
the Santa Fe National Cemetery
|
501 North Guadalupe Street
|
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
View Map
Truth Ministries Calvary Chapel
LEONARD ANTHONY GARDUNO Leonard Anthony Garduno, 71, a resident of Nambe Pueblo was received by our Lord and Savior on December 14, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alejandro and Aurelia Garduno and numerous relatives. Leonard was a proud Vietnam Veteran as he served his country in the United States Army, 25th Infantry Division. He worked for The Department of Health and retired from the State of New Mexico in 2002. Upon his retirement he worked for the Nambe Pueblo Development Cooperation and was a member of the in Santa Fe. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He had a contagious smile, he was loving, kind, selfless, caring, always had a positive inspiring attitude. He was a proud father and was always his grandchildren's number one fan. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Evelyn Garduno and his children, Jacinto Garduno, Camille Garduno-McMillan (Matt), Marvin Naranjo, Valerie Naranjo Maestas, and Yvette Naranjo; his siblings: Carlos Garduno (Theresa), Jackie Garduno, Guierllmo Garduno, Sandra Sena (Damian); grandchildren, Brittney, Jared, Jace, Landon, Riley, Angelica, Naomi, Carmella, Amberly, Miquela, Gilbert and eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and cherished friends. The Garduno family would like to thank our family and friends for all the phone calls, text messages, food and visits. A special thank you to Dr. Stacy Lambeth, Mike and Dorothy Bencomo for praying and checking on our dad. Public visitation will begin on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church, (8 Summer Road, Nambe, NM 87506) with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. Burial to take place on Friday, December, 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, (501 North Guadalupe Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501). A Celebration of Life Memorial will take place on Friday, December, 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Truth Ministries Calvary Chapel, (18496 US-84, Arroyo Seco, NM 87532, next to Knights of Columbus). The reception will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe del Valle de Pojoaque Parish Hall, (9 Grazing Elk Dr. Pojoaque, NM, 87506). The family of Leonard Anthony Garduno has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home of the Espanola Valley 505-747-7477 www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 22, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|