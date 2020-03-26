LEONOR RODRIGUEZ Our beloved mother and grandmother went to be with our Lord on March 24, 2020. She was born in Santa Fe, NM in 1927 to the late Carmel and Rosaura Roybal. She was a graduate of Loretto Academy and was employed and retired from JCPenny. She was a member of the St. Anne's choir and the Coro de Jesu Cristo and the Union Protectiva. She is survived by by her children, Rose (Tim); Anita; Gloria (Anthony); Julian (Margaret); David (Paula). Her grandchildren; Elizabeth, Jason, Sarah, Amanda, Erik, Leanor, and Leslie. Her great grandchildren; Roman, Natalie, Isabella, Bryce, Bailey, Timothy, Freddy, Layla; and her sister, Domitilla Clokey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; siblings, Vivian, Margaret, Benny, Mike and Eddie. Special thanks to the people that assisted in her care; Father Brito; Father Len for his comforting words and prayers. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 29, 2020