LEONOR RODRIGUEZ A memorial mass and rosary will be celebrated on Friday, August 21, 2020, rosary at 10 a.m. with mass following at 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Parish, 511 Alicia Street, Santa Fe. Leonor our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, passed away on March 24, 2020, and was buried at the National Cemetery. *Due to COVID there will be a maximum of 125 friends and family allowed. Masks are mandatory. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com