LEOPOLDO LEO ANAYA Our beloved Leo has been called home to be with our Lord. Leo, a resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed peacefully at his home on June 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family. Leo was born on July 30, 1933, in Galisteo, New Mexico, to Ruben and Juanita Anaya. Leo joined the United States Army in 1950 and served his time during the Korean War. When he was honorably discharged from the Army, he came home and soon found his skill as a Roofer which he went on to perfect for 40 plus years. He was a professional and he made sure his jobs were done with pride. His last years of roofing were done at the Los Alamos National Lab where he was a member of the Roofers Union. He retired in 1995. Leo was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. After he retired he picked up a hobby he started while in the Army. He didn't realize his skill at "wood carving" would give him so much satisfaction. He carved many things from crosses and nichos to furniture. His favorite place to carve was at Charrette Lake while fishing and enjoying nature. He sold a lot of his work at arts and crafts fairs and so many people have let us know that they have his work in their homes. Finally, Leo loved his dogs. He was never without a dog or two. They were his companions and they all loved him too. Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Ruben and Juanita; brothers, Ruben, Jr. and Hilario; sisters, Mary Trull and Viola Romero; his two sons, Angelo and Leo James Anaya; and his in-laws, Manuel and Leona Romero. Leo is survived by his wife, Geri Anaya; daughter, Renee Anaya; and stepchildren that he treated as his own, Clifford Valencia (Sandra), Kelly Quintana, and Antonio Quintana. Leo has 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and, many other family members and friends. For full service details, please visit the Berardinelli website at www.berardinellifuneralhome.com. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required by all attendees. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.