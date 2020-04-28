LEROY BACA Leroy Baca, 76, a resident of Santa Clara Pueblo, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Leroy was born on April 24, 1944 to William and Candelaria Baca. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Candelaria Baca; brothers Antonio P. Sisneros, John Baca, Dale Baca; and nephew Paul Baca. He is survived by his brothers Jacob Baca and Sam Baca; sister Lisa Baca and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Leroy was a Vietnam Veteran who served honorably in the US Navy on the USS Impervious MSO-449. His work took him to cities like Chicago, IL and Denver, CO. Leroy retired after working for 25 years as a cook at the Santa Fe Indian Hospital. A lifelong farmer and hunter, Leroy was actively involved in his Pueblo's culture and traditions. He was also an avid Denver Broncos fan. A private service and burial will take place for the immediate family. The family of Leroy Baca greatly appreciates everyone who has supported and prayed for them during this time."
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 29, 2020