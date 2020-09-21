LEROY J. ROYBAL SEPTEMBER 20, 1937 ~ SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 Leroy J. Roybal, 82, passed away on September 17, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Espanola, NM on September 20, 1937 to Joe C. and Flora Roybal. Leroy graduated from Espanola Valley High School in 1956 and was a proud "Hornet." He was a standout athlete, playing baseball and basketball for the Hornets and played for many other independent leagues. He went on to attend St. Michael's College in Santa Fe where he continued playing basketball. In 1963, Leroy began his career at the Los Alamos National Laboratory and retired after 33 years of service. While working at LANL, Leroy met his wife Ramona and they married in 1965. Leroy was a devout Catholic his entire life, praying the rosary daily, attending First Friday Adoration, and weekly mass. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Espanola for many years where he actively participated on the parish council. After moving to Santa Fe in 2001, he became a member of Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Community and served the parish as a minister of hospitality. Leroy's family was the pride of his life. He would talk to anyone willing to listen about his family and their accomplishments. He enjoyed the time he spent with them, telling stories and supporting them through their various activities. Leroy is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Catalina Roybal and in-laws, Manuel and Dilia Romero. Also preceding him are brother-in-law Tim Roybal, niece Della Roybal and nephews James Romero, John Romero, and Stevie Herrera. Surviving him are his wife of 55 years, Ramona, daughter Kathleen Vigil and husband Steven, grandson Vincent Vigil and wife Brittani and granddaughter Valerie Vigil. He is also survived by his brother Charles Roybal and wife Helen, and sister Anna Mae Roybal. Other survivors include sisters and brothers-in-law, Virginia Herrera (Steven), Eluid Romero (Sylvia), Marcella Haber (Mark), Benny Romero (Evelyn), Johnny Romero (Edith), Joseph Romero and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Santa Maria de la Paz. The rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating in the church is limited to 125, masks are required at all times and condolences cannot be offered in the church. Services will be live streamed at https://twitter.com/SMDLPaz
. Christian Burial will be limited to immediate family members and no reception will be held. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com