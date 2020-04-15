Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEROY TRUJILLO. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

LEROY TRUJILLO 04/28/1938 - 04/10/2020 The family of LeRoy Trujillo mourn his passing from this life on April 10, 2020 in Santa Fe, NM. He was born on April 28, 1938 to Apolonio and Adelina Trujillo in Monte Aplanado, NM, raised in Mora County and moved to Santa Fe in 1959. He moved to Las Vegas, NM in 1998 and returned to Santa Fe in 2017. LeRoy was preceded in death by his beloved daughters, Cynthia (Tinty) Michelle Trujillo-Herrera and Juanita Elizabeth Trujillo as well as his parents; in-laws, Abelino and Feloniz Martinez; sister and brother-in-law, Dilia and Leo Martinez; brothers, Nazario, Bernardo, Pula, Luis, Adelaido, Apolonio, Felipe, Henry, and Andrew; and sister Adelina. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Beatrice; his sons, Martin (Clara), Mark, Randy (Gina), and Gerard (Vicki); his daughters Betty, Rosemary, and Anita (Robert); son-in-law, Felix; grandchildren, Robert (Kathy), Jared (Stefanie), Megan (Chris), Dakota (Laney), Sean (Emi), Amelia, Cannon, Gianna, and Jack; and nine great-grandchildren as well as sisters, Clara and Martina (Arturo); and nieces Mae (Bernie), Rita (Leroy); nephew Amer (Sylvia); and many more nieces, nephews, and family members. A member of the Southwest Carpenters Local Union 1319 since 1962, LeRoy worked as an apprentice, journeyman, foreman, and supervisor on many projects and buildings around Northern New Mexico including the chapel in Glorieta, multiple businesses, and apartment complexes in Santa Fe including Santa Fe Place, and up at the Labs over the years. He retired in 1989 due to a back injury and tried to keep busy with his grandchildren, going for rides to the mountains and out of the way places, getting wood and rock for friends and family and helping his family however he could. He enjoyed some music, was a fan of Hank Williams, Sr. and loved to watch Western programs on TV. Memorial and religious services are pending and will be held at a later date. Full obituary information can be found on the Berardinelli Funeral Home website. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

