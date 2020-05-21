Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis Clark Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEWIS CLARK, JR. Lewis Clark Jr., 93, died peacefully at his home in Santa Fe on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born Saturday, September 25, 1926, in Marion, Ohio. Lewis worked as a florist in Lima, OH and Phoenix and Scottsdale, AZ. Years later, he moved to Santa Fe, where he managed the Frightened Owl, a shop specializing in antique architectural salvage. After he retired, he continued to enjoy making exquisite flower arrangements for events hosted by friends and long-standing clients. In recent years, he found great pleasure in gardening, reading, listening to music, and doting on his beloved friends. Lewis' family is grateful to Ambercare Hospice for their support and care, to his beloved caregiver/angel Margaret Baros, and to all of his family and friends who have supported him during his final months. Lewis is predeceased by his parents, Lewis M. Clark and Susan Ellen (Bartram) Clark, and his siblings; Donald, Willard, Jack, Edward, and Dorothy (Clark) Branch. He is survived by his lifelong friend, Lorenzo Mascarenas; daughters, Jeanne E. Clark, Sue Ellen Clark, Margaret Mascarenas-Gibson (Charlie), Rachal Mascarenas; his three grandchildren, Joshua E. Walsh, Oliver Gibson, Lillian Gibson; his two siblings, Larry Clark, Dorothy (Clark) Sayres, and his sister-in-law, Clarabelle (Newland) Clark. No services are scheduled at present. Contributions can be made to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, 505-983-4309.

