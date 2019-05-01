LEWISE WOMACK Lewise Womack passed away April 20th, at the age of 72, surrounded by friends and family. She was preceded in death by her mother Patsy, her husband Ron, her brother Randy, and her son Jason. She is survived by her brother Earnest, sister Sharron; sons Patrick and Anthony; daughter Amy; grandchildren, Mason, Ian and Carly. She was a devoted wife and mother, and friend to all. Her smile and eternal optimism will be sorely missed by the countless people whose lives she touched.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 2, 2019