LIBBY (ROSE LIBRADITA LARRANAGA) MARTINEZ Libby (Rose Libradita Larranaga) Martinez, 77, passed away peacefully in her home on October 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. Survived by her husband Tony (Toy) Martinez; children: Georgia (Harold) Porter of Nambe Pueblo, Donna (Stephen) Vallejos of Virginia, and Teresa (Edward) Cortez of Santa Fe; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, sisters and numerous relatives. The family is finalizing the arrangements so details are pending. The family has entrusted the care of Libby to her final resting place to Berardinelli Family Funeral Home.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 16, 2019