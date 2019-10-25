Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LIBBY (ROSE LIBRADITA LARRANAGA) MARTINEZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LIBBY (ROSE LIBRADITA LARRANAGA) MARTINEZ The family of Libby (Rose Libradita Larranaga) Martinez would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Los Hermanos Penitentes de Cordova for the beautiful rosary. We would also like to thank St. Anne Church, especially Father Larry Brito and Deacon Andy Dimas for the beautiful mass and burial as well as Cindy Martinez for all her help. Special thanks to our cousin Albert Martinez & Los Mariachis and Leo Vigil for the music during the mass and burial. Thank you to Libby's Grandchildren: Joelle Altamirano for the eulogy; Cami Porter, Angelique Martinez and Esperanza Cortez for the readings; Jacob Martinez, Estevan Porter, Nathaniel Porter, Joshua Vallejos, Jared Vallejos and Antonio Cortez who served as pallbearers. Thank you to Libby's nieces Della Gutierrez and Mary Ann Martinez for presenting the gifts. All of your contributions helped us honor Libby's life and legacy. Special thanks to Mary Lou, Jerry & Alex Sandoval; Charlotte & John Holtzclaw; Bernadette Marshall, Anna Jacobsen, Vivian Romero, Eliza Chavez, Donna Vargas as well as numerous relatives, friends and neighbors for the cards, food, floral and other donations. Lastly, our gratitude to all the staff at Berardinelli Funeral for their professional service in caring for Libby. A 30-day mass will be celebrated at St. Anne Parish on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 11 am. May God Bless You All! Tony "Toy" Martinez; Porter, Vallejos and Cortez Families Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 27, 2019

