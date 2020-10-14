LIBBY (LARRANAGA) MARTINEZ

OCTOBER 17, 1941 - OCTOBER 14, 2019



Today is the one year anniversary of the day we lost you and our lives changed forever. We knew you would no longer be in pain and suffering, but it felt as though our lives had ended too. The loss has taught all of us many things and now we face each day remembering our happy memories of you. Our hearts ache and we are full of sadness that you are no longer here, but your love and influence still guides us in every day we continue to live. We see so many of your wonderful characteristics in your family especially your grandchildren that make us feel closer to you. What we shared will never die and it lives within our hearts through strength and comfort. With all of our love, your husband Tony (Toy) and Family.

A one year anniversary and birthday mass will be celebrated on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Parish, 511 Alicia Street, Santa Fe, NM 87505.







