1/
LIBBY (LARRANAGA) MARTINEZ
1941 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LIBBY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LIBBY (LARRANAGA) MARTINEZ
OCTOBER 17, 1941 - OCTOBER 14, 2019

Today is the one year anniversary of the day we lost you and our lives changed forever. We knew you would no longer be in pain and suffering, but it felt as though our lives had ended too. The loss has taught all of us many things and now we face each day remembering our happy memories of you. Our hearts ache and we are full of sadness that you are no longer here, but your love and influence still guides us in every day we continue to live. We see so many of your wonderful characteristics in your family especially your grandchildren that make us feel closer to you. What we shared will never die and it lives within our hearts through strength and comfort. With all of our love, your husband Tony (Toy) and Family.
A one year anniversary and birthday mass will be celebrated on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Parish, 511 Alicia Street, Santa Fe, NM 87505.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anne Parish
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Santa Fe New Mexican

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved