LILLIAN E. MARTIN Lillian was born January 5, 1930 in New York, New York. She attended college at Hofstra University and got a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work. She married Robert Martin and they drove out west to New Mexico and on to California. Shortly after that, they had two children and he joined the Army. They were stationed in Tehran, Iran for two years. Then Lillian and the children lived in Albuquerque while he served in Vietnam. After that they moved to Germany. Lillian later divorced and she and the children moved back to Albuquerque. She attended UNM and received a Master's Degree in Recreation Therapy. The family moved to Texas in order to find work. As a Recreation Therapist, she worked over in Korea at Camp Essayons. After several jobs in California, she finally retired and moved to Santa Fe. Her son, Monty, lived in France and Chile and she would go visit him and her daughter's family in Texas. She had a great sense of humor and loved ballroom dancing. She loved traveling and eating foods from around the world. Preceding her in death was her son, Monty Martin and her parents, James and Florence Burgess. Surviving her are her daughter, Leslie (Wendy) Stuart and her husband, Robin; granddaughter, Megan Harris and her husband, Robin; and grandson, Justin Stuart.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.