Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian M. Dennis. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

LILLIAN M. DENNIS Lillian M. Dennis passed away at the age of 95 and died on April 4, 2020 from a tired body and dementia. She was born in Dawson, NM on April 17, 1924 to Tony Pelaccio and Annie Pelaccio who migrated from Italy around 1905. She graduated from Raton High School. In 1960, after living in Amarillo for 14 years, moved to Santa Fe. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Tony and Annie Pelaccio of Raton, NM; brothers Albert and Willie; and sister Vera (Pelaccio) Hinds (Fred). She is survived by her loving son, Joe Dennis and wife, Elena; granddaughters; Lisa Wade, husband, Chris; Gina Nordwall husband, Raymond; great-grandchildren, Gannon Wade, Sophia Wade, and Miles Nordwall; nephew, Bill Hinds (Patti) of Albuquerque; Betty Hinds Powell of Tulsa; three great nieces and nephews, Michelle Powell, Tulsa; David Powell (Amy), Maine; Patrick Hinds (Tyler), Oregon; Shelli Armstrong of Albuquerque; and many other relatives and friends. She had a successful 23 year career with Safeway as a meat wrapper until her early retirement was necessary. Lillian was the consummate caregiver of her mother following her father's passing, always tending to her needs before her own. She was an excellent cook and hostess to her friends and family. One of her favorite things to do was to "shop 'til you drop" with her sister, Vera and niece, Betty. She will be remembered for her gorgeous smile and her dancing hazel green eyes. Her passing was blessed without any pain. A special thanks to the staff of Haven Care at Dogwood House. My mother received wonderful loving care, compassion, dignity and a sense of belonging. Thank you Hospice de la Luz for their kindness and care. Due to the Coronavirus Covid-19, no memorial is planned at this time. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

LILLIAN M. DENNIS Lillian M. Dennis passed away at the age of 95 and died on April 4, 2020 from a tired body and dementia. She was born in Dawson, NM on April 17, 1924 to Tony Pelaccio and Annie Pelaccio who migrated from Italy around 1905. She graduated from Raton High School. In 1960, after living in Amarillo for 14 years, moved to Santa Fe. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Tony and Annie Pelaccio of Raton, NM; brothers Albert and Willie; and sister Vera (Pelaccio) Hinds (Fred). She is survived by her loving son, Joe Dennis and wife, Elena; granddaughters; Lisa Wade, husband, Chris; Gina Nordwall husband, Raymond; great-grandchildren, Gannon Wade, Sophia Wade, and Miles Nordwall; nephew, Bill Hinds (Patti) of Albuquerque; Betty Hinds Powell of Tulsa; three great nieces and nephews, Michelle Powell, Tulsa; David Powell (Amy), Maine; Patrick Hinds (Tyler), Oregon; Shelli Armstrong of Albuquerque; and many other relatives and friends. She had a successful 23 year career with Safeway as a meat wrapper until her early retirement was necessary. Lillian was the consummate caregiver of her mother following her father's passing, always tending to her needs before her own. She was an excellent cook and hostess to her friends and family. One of her favorite things to do was to "shop 'til you drop" with her sister, Vera and niece, Betty. She will be remembered for her gorgeous smile and her dancing hazel green eyes. Her passing was blessed without any pain. A special thanks to the staff of Haven Care at Dogwood House. My mother received wonderful loving care, compassion, dignity and a sense of belonging. Thank you Hospice de la Luz for their kindness and care. Due to the Coronavirus Covid-19, no memorial is planned at this time. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 7, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close