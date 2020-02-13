Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA COLEMAN. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

LINDA COLEMAN DECEMBER 24, 1948 ~ FEBRUARY 04, 2020 Linda Coleman, passed away on February 04, 2020. She was born on December 24, 1948 in Arizona. She is survived by her husband, Steven Coleman; daughter, Linda Henry; son-in-law, Mike Henry; three grandchildren, Jimmy, Matthew, and Tess Henry, as well as two brothers, Ray and Gary Street; sister-in-law, Phyllis Street; two nieces, Karen Street and Jayna Gravesen; and a nephew, Richard German, her parents, William and Josephine (Sumpter) Street; sister and brother, Betty Street German and Jimmy Street preceded her. She spent the majority of her life in Northern California, ultimately retiring with Steve to Santa Fe, New Mexico, a community she loved. She was a very active outdoorswoman when she was young. As a teenager in Pacifica, California, she surfed and was always proud that she has surfed across the Raccoon Strait of San Francisco Bay. Later she rode her bike everywhere even commuting to work at Marin General Hospital on it. She also enjoyed kayaking and hiking. She was a gardener. Linda began her working life as a nurse's assistant. She became an LVN and then continued on to obtain her RN. Linda worked as a registered nurse for many years at both Marin General Hospital and Santa Rosa Community Hospital as an HIV specialist. She loved working as a nurse. Linda was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in her 30's. She fought it tenaciously for many years, never giving in. She was a beautiful, generous, and kindhearted woman. Linda loved animals, flowers, backgammon, chess, and her family. She will be missed by many. She was a member of the Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers you can make Contributions to: New Mexico National Sclerosis Society Office Plaza, 5801 Osuna Road NE Suite A-107, Albuquerque, NM 87109, 800-344-4867. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

