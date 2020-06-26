LINDA WIENER ELMORE Linda Wiener Elmore, resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on June 25, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was born on February 04, 1957 in Brooklyn, NY to Bette Wiener and David Wiener. Linda was married to Steve Elmore. She is preceded in death by her father; David Wiener and sister; Julie Wiener. She is survived by her husband; Steve Elmore; sons, Vic Wiener and Alex McDonough; brothers, Mitchell, Rick, and Russell Wiener, sisters; Wendy and Joni. Dr. Wiener taught at St. John's College in Santa Fe for over 30 years. She was well loved and respected by her students. With Eric Ramsey, she authored, Leaving Us to Wonder and with Jo Whaley, A Theatre of Insects. She operated her own organic pest control business under The Bug Lady. Memorial contributions can be made to High Country News, Seed Savers, and Bat Conservation. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.