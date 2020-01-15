LISA DENISE VELARDE Lisa Denise Velarde, age 47 of Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28th, 2019. She now joins her loving mother, Barbara Josephine Ortiz. She is survived by her sons, Jacob and Eric Velarde and two grandchildren, Elijah and Linayah Velarde. Visitation will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 3 - 6 p.m. at Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe. The Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. For full obituary please visit www.RiversideFunerals.com on Page 2. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505)395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 16, 2020