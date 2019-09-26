LLOYD MONTOYA Lloyd Montoya 73, died on September 22, 2019 at his home in Santa Fe. He was born on Aug. 16, 1946 in Santa Fe to Liberato and Eutemia Montoya. He married his best friend, Barbara Flores on December 15, 1989. He joins his dad, mom, 5 brothers, and 2 sisters in heaven. Mr. Montoya is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Lloyd Jr., Denise, Lee, Lawrence, Angel, Michael, Ricardo, Hope, Adam, Heather and numerous grandchildren. Public visitation will begin on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory with a devotional service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. also in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at 11:15 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The family of Lloyd Montoya has entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espa¤ola Valley. 505-747-7477. www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 29, 2019