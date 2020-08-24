LOIS ANN TRUJILLO Lois Ann Trujillo, 51, resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away on August 21, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1969 in Santa Fe, daughter of Alex L. Trujillo and Frances Trujillo. She preceded in death by Grandfather Luis Trujillo, Grandmother Andrea Trujillo, Grandfather Jose V. Ortiz, Grandmother, Rose Ortiz, and beloved pet cat, Milo. Survived by father, Alex L. Trujillo; mother, Frances Trujillo; brother, Lloyd Trujillo (Lorraine); sister and best friend, Lucretia L. Trujillo; Goddaughter, Desiray Arellano; nephews Johnathan Gutierrez (Zabrina) and family; and Jeremiah Gutierrez (Celina) and family; and beloved pet cat, Otis. A loving daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend with the kindest soul, biggest heart, and most loving person you could ever meet. A talented photographer, creative person with the most brilliant mind to learn anything she set her mind to do. May she be remembered for her kindness and gentleness that she gave to those who truly knew her. Keep her memory alive please don't forget what a special person she was. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com