LOIS K. DANIELSON Lois K. Danielson passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2019. She was born in Fond du Lac, WI on April 29, 1931 to Edna and Jerome Hartnett. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Patty and her brother Jerome (Jerry) Hartnett. Lois was a graduate of Libertyville High School in Illinois. She wed Glen Danielson in December of 1950, moved to sunny California and later moved to and successfully had their business, Alamo Supply Co., in Houston, TX for many years. She was an avid skier, enjoying ski trips all over the country with her ski club. She had a special eye for art and jewelry which she both collected, created and sold. She enjoyed the Opera and playing Mah Jong with her longtime friends and many groups. Lois and Glen retired to Santa Fe, NM, in 1998. They enjoyed traveling, visiting family and hosting many friends and family at their home. Lois will be deeply missed by her husband Glen, family members and many dear friends. All are invited to attend the burial on Aug. 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe with a celebration of life to follow at their home. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 21, 2019