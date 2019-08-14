LOIS MARJORIE SHINAS FEBRUARY 19, 1922 - AUGUST 12, 2019 Lois Marjorie Shinas, 97, passed away in Albuquerque, NM, on August 12, 2019. Lois was born to parents Mary Louise Baumgartner and Henry White on February 19, 1922 in Stambaugh, MI. She married the love of her life, Thomas Shinas, on September 25, 1944 in Flint, MI. Lois and Thomas had six wonderful children. Lois was a loving and caring catholic, making her life career as a homemaker and mother. With this said, she also obtained a Bachelor of Liberal Arts Summa Cum Laude from College of Santa Fe. She is survived by her children, Thomas J. Shinas (Betty J.), Becky J. Shinas, Carol A. Bolin, Jim M. Shinas (Yvonne), Mary L. Buirgy (Scott Awbrey), Michael A. Shinas (Alyssa J.); 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Lois is preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas J. Shinas and son-in-law, Michael Bolin. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 16, 2019 at 10am at St. Anne's Parish. Interment will be held at 11:15am on August 21, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Shinas, James Shinas, Thomas Shinas, James Shinas Jr., Kyle Shinas, and Steven Bolin. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 15, 2019