MARIO LOPEZ
Mario Lopez, age 50, a resident of Rio Rancho, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Jose E. and Clorinda Valerio Romero; paternal grandparents Jose Ruben Lopez and Delia Casados Lopez; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mario worked for 25 years at Santa Fe County in various departments such as the County Clerk's Office, Information Technology, and the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility. He was a graduate of Santa Fe High School and attended Central New Mexico Community College when it was known as TVI. He will be missed by all whose hearts he touched.
He is survived by his wife Jacqueline C. Lopez; children Ashley M. Lopez, Matthew P. Lopez, and Marcos P. Lopez; parents Robert A. and Dolores Lopez; siblings Audrey L. Salazar (Andrew) and Robert D. Lopez (Tammy); parents-in-law Rosamel and Maria Herrera; brother-in-law John Herrera (Iris); nieces and nephews Adrian R. Salazar, Ariana D. Salazar, Ariel M. Lopez, Gianna Herrera, John Herrera, Jr.; uncles and aunts Arturo Romero, Paz Anaya, Navie Baca (Victor), Wilfred Romero (Brenda), Nellie Allen (Dick), Alex Lopez, Lourdes Lopez, Tom Lopez, and Dennis Ortega, plus numerous cousins, relatives, and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
