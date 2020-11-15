1/1
LOPEZ MARIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOPEZ's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARIO LOPEZ

Mario Lopez, age 50, a resident of Rio Rancho, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Jose E. and Clorinda Valerio Romero; paternal grandparents Jose Ruben Lopez and Delia Casados Lopez; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mario worked for 25 years at Santa Fe County in various departments such as the County Clerk's Office, Information Technology, and the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility. He was a graduate of Santa Fe High School and attended Central New Mexico Community College when it was known as TVI. He will be missed by all whose hearts he touched.
He is survived by his wife Jacqueline C. Lopez; children Ashley M. Lopez, Matthew P. Lopez, and Marcos P. Lopez; parents Robert A. and Dolores Lopez; siblings Audrey L. Salazar (Andrew) and Robert D. Lopez (Tammy); parents-in-law Rosamel and Maria Herrera; brother-in-law John Herrera (Iris); nieces and nephews Adrian R. Salazar, Ariana D. Salazar, Ariel M. Lopez, Gianna Herrera, John Herrera, Jr.; uncles and aunts Arturo Romero, Paz Anaya, Navie Baca (Victor), Wilfred Romero (Brenda), Nellie Allen (Dick), Alex Lopez, Lourdes Lopez, Tom Lopez, and Dennis Ortega, plus numerous cousins, relatives, and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

The family of Mario Lopez
has entrusted the care of their loved one to
DeVargas Funeral Home of TaoS
866-657-4019 devargastaos.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Devargas Funeral Home Of Taos
1524 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur
Taos, NM 87571
(575) 300-5288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Devargas Funeral Home Of Taos

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved