LORENZO HERRERA Lorenzo Herrera, 100, a resident of Nambe passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020. Lorenzo was born on November 7, 1919 in Nambe to David and Manuelita Herrera who have preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister Enriqueta Rodriguez; brothers Esperanza, Adrian, Cornelio, Eloy, Flaviano, Laurel, Ramon, Librado; in-laws Estevan and Rebecca Archuleta; grandsons Carlos Vigil and James Saiz. Lorenzo is survived by his wife Emma Herrera; son Adrian Herrera; daughters Gabriela Torrez (David), Cathy Rivera (Robert), Monica Saiz, Noreen Romero (Bob); six grandchildren Reina Brandon (Jeremiah), Rico Torrez (Christa), Jeff Rivera (Jessica), Jennifer Stout (Dave), Tana Holder (Anthony), Raul Romero (Amberstar); 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by brother David Herrera (Josephine); sisters-in-law Maria and Susie Herrera and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Lorenzo was a veteran of the United States Calvary and Air Force and retired from the DOE in Los Alamos, NM. He was also a proud member of El Union Catolica del Sagrado Corazon de Jesus. A special thank you to Ambercare Hospice staff especially Sheryl and Dalila. The family of Lorenzo Herrera has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley. 505-747-7477-www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 7, 2020