LORENZO ROMERO Lorenzo Romero, age 68, a lifelong resident of Santa Fe passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents Ambrosio and Lucy Romero, grandparents Isabel and Bennie Romero, nephew Robert J. Romero, long-time companion Roberta A. Romero and his sweet cat Pearl. He is survived by his daughters Vickie L. Martinez, husband Joel and Valerie Romero; grandchildren Julian Romero, Isabella, Elijah, Abigail and Olivia Martinez; former spouse and mother of his daughters, Connie V. Romero; sisters Isabel & Ernie Godsey, Agnes & Alfonso Ulibarri, Patsy & Terry Feind, Paula Romero; brothers James & Jeri Romero, David & Diane Romero and Manuel & Rose Montoya, numerous nieces and nephews and sweet cat Spirit. Lorenzo retired from the State Engineers Office in 2012 and previously worked for Eberline Instruments and the NM Highway Department. He was a kind and gentle man who enjoyed the outdoors, cars and music. He enjoyed attending concerts and collecting music albums. Lorenzo grew up on Camino Cabra and attended Manderfield, Cristo Rey and graduated in 1968 from Santa Fe High School. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the NY Giants, LA Dodgers and Golden State Warriors. In his younger years he played in city basketball, softball and bowling leagues. He attended the state high school basketball tournament annually and enjoyed watching his grandchildren in all their sporting events. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm Monday, April 22, 2019 at Rivera Family Kiva Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Rivera Family Funeral and Cremations.

