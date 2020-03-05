LORETTA ARMENTA NOVEMBER 24, 1943 - MARCH 6, 2019 If you were here, you would know what to do. We really don't. We don't know yet how to live without you. And yet, we try every day, because that was your way. A year has passed since you left our world. It's still so raw, so sudden, so cruel. We'd like to say we're doing okay, but even now you probably know, that's not entirely true. We cling to everything you left behind, but nothing will ever be the same again. ~In loving memory of Loretta Armenta, selfless and beloved wife, mother, and grandma.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 6, 2020