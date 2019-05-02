Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORETTA J. MAES. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

LORETTA J. MAES Loretta J. Maes passed away on April 15, 2019, peacefully at home in Las Vegas, NM, at the age of 74. She was born in the beautiful countryside of Cebolla, NM. Loretta was a loving person who traveled the world through her education. She held a Bachelor of Social Work from NM Highlands University where she developed close relationships with the students and faculty. Loretta is preceded in death by her beloved son, Patrick Ismael Medina; her grandson, Manuel Saenz; her sister, Lydia Garcia; her three brothers, Gilbert, Joseph and Sonny Maes. Loretta is survived by her two daughters, Ramona De Luna and Christina Medina. As well as her three grandchildren, Andres Lovato, Aihnoa Briano-Medina, Ariana Saenz; four sisters, Nancy Atencio, Nelda Archuleta, Margie Dryzdyndki, Sara Benavidez; sister-in-law, Petra Jimenez Maes and many other family members. Loretta's deep-rooted culture and appreciation for the majestic landscapes of New Mexico made her feel alive and connected with her Creator. She enjoyed cooking and nurturing friends and neighbors with flavorful meals infused with love. Services will be held at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service, 1399 Luisa Street, Santa Fe, NM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00am. Reception to follow. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 3, 2019

