Or Copy this URL to Share

Share LORETTE's life story with friends and family

Share LORETTE's life story with friends and family

LORETTE MCCLATCHY GOETZ Lorette McClatchy Goetz died on June 15, 2020. Born on May 21, 1920, she is survived by her children; Charles, Christopher, Karen and families. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store