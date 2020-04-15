Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretto Cruz "Cruzie" Chavarria. View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

LORETTO CRUZ CRUZIE CHAVARRIA Loretto Cruz "Cruzie" Chavarria, 81, a resident of Santa Clara Pueblo, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 with his loving family at his side. Loretto was born to Pablita and Jose M. Chavarria on May 3, 1938 in Santa Clara Pueblo. He was preceded in death by his son, Joey Chavarria; parents, Pablita and Jose M. Chavarria; sisters, Reycita Naranjo, Elizabeth Naranjo, Clara Shije, Mary A. Carlisle, Mary Agnes Singer, Mildred Chavarria; brother, Thomas Chavarria. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Stella and children, Denise Chavarria (Harvey), Loretta Chavarria (Russell), Mauricia Chavarria-Quam (Lindsey), and Paul Chavarria (Michelle); grandchildren, Brandon and Diandra Chavarria, Alisha, Danielle, Allayne and Evren Martinez; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Mason, Tylie, and Nathan Chavarria and Leilani Martinez; brother, Jose "Trainer" Chavarria and wife, Barbara; sister, Florance Browning as well as many nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly. He was known to everyone as Thaads (Dad) or Cruzie. Thaads was very involved in his culture and raised his family to be involved as well. He had a great sense of humor that was enjoyed by everyone that knew him. He was often looked to by many for cultural advice as he was very knowledgeable and was always willing to help. Thaads loved drinking coffee, playing bingo and going to the casino, but most of all he loved his family. He was proud of his children and grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. Thaads was loved by many and will be missed immensely. A private service and burial will take place for the immediate family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated and announced at a later date. Serving the family as pallbearers are Brandon Chavarria, Evren Martinez, Paul Chavarria, Darrin Rock, Joe "BullElk" Chavarria, Lindsey Quam, Harvey Martinez, Michael Browning Jr., and Thomas Naranjo. The family of Loretto Cruz "Cruzie" Chavarria have entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley 505-747-7477

