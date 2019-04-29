Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine A. Vigil. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

LORRAINE A. VIGIL Lorraine A. Vigil, 54, passed on to the Lord on the evening of Thursday, April 25, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Dolores H Vigil, Paternal grandparents Hilario and Antonia Vigil, Maternal grandparents Natalia and Norberto Herrera and Godparents Mary Louise and Rudy Rivera. At the age of 14 she was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis. Her strong will and determination helped her accomplish many things including graduate from St Michael's High School in 1982 and the University of New Mexico with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications in 1990. She worked in the hospitality industry at different restaurants and at the Jockey Club in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. She visited Paris in 1992 and fell in love with the City. She loved people; especially making them laugh. She had a quick wit and a voracious sense of humor. She made a friend wherever she went, even online. She has friends on Facebook that she's never met. She was an artist at heart and loved creating many things. She made hand painted pet collars, ornaments, candles and cards. She made beaded earrings and other jewelry, she learned to loom knit and created scarves and ear warmers and more recently essential oil-fragranced bath salts and shower melts. She carried on a family tradition of picture Christmas cards for the past 20+ years. She received a kidney transplant in 2006 and she treasured this gift by strictly following her medication regimen. She had many health challenges but always wanted to live humbly and make her contribution in this life. She loved her friends, family and her dog, her baby, Clementine. She was very petite - a small person but with a very large presence. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her father Hilario Vigil, brother Larry, sister Laura, her "baby" Clementine Laney Mae, Godmother Flora Gregory and special friends Hannah, Megan and Nicole Valdez "her girls"; and many relatives and friends. Her services begin with a visitation at Rivera's Family Funeral on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 6 pm, Rosary at 7 pm followed by a eulogy. She will then be cremated and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10 am at St. Anne's Parish followed by committal at Rosario Cemetery and reception at St Anne's parish hall. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





