Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Funeral Mass Interment Private National Cemetery

LOUIS CORRIZ, JR. (LOUIE) It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Louie Corriz on May 4th, 2020 at age 83. An amazing man, he will be greatly missed and forever cherished by his family, especially Nellie Corriz his loving wife of 63 years. He is also survived by his children Charles Corriz (Judy), Angela Corriz, Mary Corriz-Tapia, Diego Corriz (Brandie); grandchildren, Amanda (Carlos), Naomi (Bobby), Vanessa (Steven), Monique, Cassandra (Luis), Jude, Eliana, Michael, Julian, and Daniel; great-grandchildren: Anikka (James), Brandylynn, Julianna, Evanissa, Marcos, Xayden, Zion, Amara, Trinity, Ezme, Arielle, Jordan, and Maya; brother Ferbie Coriz (Susie), Mary Millard; Salazar; siblings Genevieve, Theresa, Joseph, and Ricky. He is preceded in death by his parents, Adelina Salazar and Luis Corriz and his siblings, Tony, Martha, and Michael. Louie was a proud husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many. He was a compassionate man, always happy to help his family and friends. He proudly served in the Navy. He always looked forward to spending time with his family. He particularly enjoyed camping and fishing, even though the fish usually got away. During his lifetime career in sales, he learned many things and was a jack of all trades. Though he had no formal training in other areas, there wasn't a single thing Louie didn't make an attempt to fix. A devout Catholic, Louie lived his faith. He had a deep devotion for Our Lady, La Conquistadora. As a lifetime member of the Caballeros De Vargas, he took great pride in carrying her and participating in the processions in celebration of the Novena masses at the Rosario chapel. There will be a private, immediate family only burial mass on Friday, May 15th at 9:00 am at which time we encourage any prayers of remembrance for Louie. Closed interment services will follow at the National Cemetery. We are extremely grateful for the love, prayers, and condolences you have extended to our family during this time. A memorial celebration of life service will occur at a later time. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

