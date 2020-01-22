Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Aurora Maestas Rubio. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOUISE AURORA MAESTAS RUBIO Our beloved Louise Aurora Maestas Rubio went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday morning, January 15, 2020. Louise lived a long, celebrated life and passed peacefully in her sleep at 97 years of age. She was born in Rociada, NM on September 25, 1922 to Francisco Maestas and Maria Manuela Bustos. Louise grew up in Maestas Canyon and graduated from Las Vegas High then later worked at NM State Hospital as a telephone operator. She went on to marry Hilario Rubio, Sr. and the two relocated to Santa Fe, NM in the early 50's where Hilario pursued a career as an attorney which led to a position as Assistant Attorney General for New Mexico. Louise was a homemaker, and very caring mother to her only child, Hilario "Lalo" Rubio. Her focus was taking care of her family and raising her son who became a very brilliant and accomplished man. Louise was a beloved member of her large family and known as a caring daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, t¡a, and friend. As a devout Catholic, Louise spent much of her time practicing her faith and dedicating time as a patron of churches across Santa Fe in which she was also a member of those parishes' choirs. She was known for her love of politics and was a very active member of the Democratic Party, of which she volunteered countless hours campaigning. Louise was very happy to support her candidates and proudly displayed photos she took with Hillary Clinton and Ted Kennedy; she even appeared in a TV commercial for Senator Tom Udall. For leisure, Louise loved playing the piano and singing, listening to Spanish music, watching Flamenco dancers, and attending Las Fiestas de Santa Fe. She was also an avid bowler who took part as a member of a local women's league. In 1988, Louise decided to work part-time at the senior centers across Santa Fe and did so for nearly 30 years up until April 3, 2018 at the age of 95. She spent her final years at home with family, friends, and amazing caregivers who will all miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hilario Rubio Sr.; parents, Francisco and Maria Manuela Maestas; sisters, Agnes Sandoval, Petra Garcia, Lucy LeDoux, Katie Abeyta, Frances Roybal, and Lulu Lucero; brothers, Richard Maestas and Manuel Maestas; son, Hilario Rubio Jr.; daughter-in-law, Aurora Dolores Rubio. She is survived by her grandchildren; Hilario Cisco Rubio of Las Vegas, NM, Luis Rubio (Bernadine) of Santa Fe, NM, Lucinda Coca (Sam) of Las Vegas, NM, and Antonio Rubio of Albuquerque, NM; great grandchildren, Josiah, Briana, Isaac, Enrique, Eboni, Sammy, Devon, and Adrian; brothers-in-law, Pascual LeDoux of Denver, CO and Ruben Lucero of Espanola, NM; sister-in-law, Rosie Armijo of Las Vegas, NM; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Rosary Devotional will be recited on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be conducted on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:00 am with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, NM with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Interment will follow at Santo Ni¤o Cemetery in Rociada, NM. The following serving as pallbearers; Hilario Cisco Rubio, Luis Rubio, Antonio Rubio, Josiah Rubio, Sam Coca, and Dave Maestas. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughter Lucinda Coca, and caregivers; Bernadine Rosetta, Angela Roybal, Carmen Jaramillo, Joanie Roybal, Vitalia Garcia, Bertha Glenn, and Irene Encinias. Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary.

LOUISE AURORA MAESTAS RUBIO Our beloved Louise Aurora Maestas Rubio went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday morning, January 15, 2020. Louise lived a long, celebrated life and passed peacefully in her sleep at 97 years of age. She was born in Rociada, NM on September 25, 1922 to Francisco Maestas and Maria Manuela Bustos. Louise grew up in Maestas Canyon and graduated from Las Vegas High then later worked at NM State Hospital as a telephone operator. She went on to marry Hilario Rubio, Sr. and the two relocated to Santa Fe, NM in the early 50's where Hilario pursued a career as an attorney which led to a position as Assistant Attorney General for New Mexico. Louise was a homemaker, and very caring mother to her only child, Hilario "Lalo" Rubio. Her focus was taking care of her family and raising her son who became a very brilliant and accomplished man. Louise was a beloved member of her large family and known as a caring daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, t¡a, and friend. As a devout Catholic, Louise spent much of her time practicing her faith and dedicating time as a patron of churches across Santa Fe in which she was also a member of those parishes' choirs. She was known for her love of politics and was a very active member of the Democratic Party, of which she volunteered countless hours campaigning. Louise was very happy to support her candidates and proudly displayed photos she took with Hillary Clinton and Ted Kennedy; she even appeared in a TV commercial for Senator Tom Udall. For leisure, Louise loved playing the piano and singing, listening to Spanish music, watching Flamenco dancers, and attending Las Fiestas de Santa Fe. She was also an avid bowler who took part as a member of a local women's league. In 1988, Louise decided to work part-time at the senior centers across Santa Fe and did so for nearly 30 years up until April 3, 2018 at the age of 95. She spent her final years at home with family, friends, and amazing caregivers who will all miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hilario Rubio Sr.; parents, Francisco and Maria Manuela Maestas; sisters, Agnes Sandoval, Petra Garcia, Lucy LeDoux, Katie Abeyta, Frances Roybal, and Lulu Lucero; brothers, Richard Maestas and Manuel Maestas; son, Hilario Rubio Jr.; daughter-in-law, Aurora Dolores Rubio. She is survived by her grandchildren; Hilario Cisco Rubio of Las Vegas, NM, Luis Rubio (Bernadine) of Santa Fe, NM, Lucinda Coca (Sam) of Las Vegas, NM, and Antonio Rubio of Albuquerque, NM; great grandchildren, Josiah, Briana, Isaac, Enrique, Eboni, Sammy, Devon, and Adrian; brothers-in-law, Pascual LeDoux of Denver, CO and Ruben Lucero of Espanola, NM; sister-in-law, Rosie Armijo of Las Vegas, NM; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Rosary Devotional will be recited on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be conducted on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:00 am with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, NM with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Interment will follow at Santo Ni¤o Cemetery in Rociada, NM. The following serving as pallbearers; Hilario Cisco Rubio, Luis Rubio, Antonio Rubio, Josiah Rubio, Sam Coca, and Dave Maestas. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughter Lucinda Coca, and caregivers; Bernadine Rosetta, Angela Roybal, Carmen Jaramillo, Joanie Roybal, Vitalia Garcia, Bertha Glenn, and Irene Encinias. Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close